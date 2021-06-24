Saudi Arabia's Bank AlJazira markets AT1 Islamic bonds, document shows

DUBAI, June 24 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Bank AlJazira 1020.SE has given initial price guidance of between 4.25% and 4.375% for U.S. dollar-denominated Additional Tier 1 sukuk, a document showed on Thursday.

Alinma Investment Company 1150.SE, Aljazira Capital and JPMorgan JPM.N are arranging the deal, which is expected to launch later on Thursday, the document, which was reviewed by Reuters. The document was from one of the banks on the deal.

AT1 bonds, the riskiest debt instruments banks can issue, are designed to be perpetual in nature but issuers can call them in after a specified period. AlJazira's sukuk will be non-callable for five years.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Edmund Blair)

