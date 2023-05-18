Saudi Arabia's Aramco names presidents for upstream and downstream business

By Hadeel Al Sayegh

DUBAI, May 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian oil giant 2222.SE Aramco on Thursday named Nasir al-Naimi as president of its upstream business and Mohammed Al Qahtani as president of its downstream business.

The state oil company said the newly created positions and appointments, which have been approved by the board, will be effective from July 1.

Aramco listed on the Saudi bourse in late 2019, raising $25.6 billion in its IPO and later sold more shares under a "greenshoe option", to raise the total to $29.4 billion.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Hadeel.AlSayegh@thomsonreuters.com; +971566883310;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.