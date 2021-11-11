Saudi Arabia's Almunajem Foods announces intention to go public

Contributor
Hadeel Al Sayegh Reuters
Published

Saudi Arabia's Almunajem Foods on Thursday announced its intention to go public followed by a stock market listing.

By Hadeel Al Sayegh

DUBAI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Almunajem Foods on Thursday announced its intention to go public followed by a stock market listing.

Riyadh-based Almunajem – which imports, markets distributes and produces frozen, chilled and dry foods – is one of the largest food companies in the kingdom.

Almunajem's initial public offering will involve a sell-down of 18 million existing shares amounting to a float of 30% of the company, it said in a statement.

Almunajem said 2020 was good for the company, with net profit up 111% to 230 million Saudi riyals ($61.32 million), from the previous year. The gains were largely attributed to a jump in average retail consumer spending in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

HSBC HSBA.L Saudi Arabia is acting as a financial advisor, bookrunner and underwriter on the deal.

($1 = 3.7505 riyals)

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Hadeel.AlSayegh@thomsonreuters.com; +971566883310;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More