Saudi Arabia's Almarai starts sale of dollar sukuk - document

DUBAI, July 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian food and beverage company Almarai 2280.SE has given initial price guidance of around 180 basis points over U.S. Treasuries for dollar-denominated 10-year Islamic bonds, a bank document showed on Tuesday.

The deal is expected to price later on Tuesday, the document from one of the arranging banks showed.

