Saudi Arabia's Al Rajhi Bank gives initial price guidance for dollar sukuk

DUBAI, March 29 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE has given initial price guidance of around 150 basis points over U.S. Treasuries for its five-year U.S. dollar-denominated Islamic bonds, a note sent to investors by a bank involved in the deal showed on Wednesday.

Al Rajhi Capital, Citi, Emirates NBD Capital, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JPMorgan, KFH Capital and Standard Chartered are joint lead managers and bookrunners for the issuance, expected to price later on Wednesday, the document showed.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Tala.Ramadan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.