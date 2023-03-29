Saudi Arabia's Al Rajhi Bank gives initial price guidance for dollar sukuk

March 29, 2023 — 02:28 am EDT

Written by Yousef Saba for Reuters ->

DUBAI, March 29 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE has given initial price guidance of around 150 basis points over U.S. Treasuries for its five-year U.S. dollar-denominated Islamic bonds, a note sent to investors by a bank involved in the deal showed on Wednesday.

Al Rajhi Capital, Citi, Emirates NBD Capital, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JPMorgan, KFH Capital and Standard Chartered are joint lead managers and bookrunners for the issuance, expected to price later on Wednesday, the document showed.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Tala.Ramadan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.