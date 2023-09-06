News & Insights

Saudi Arabia's 2023 GDP growth to slow due to longer oil cuts - IMF

Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM

September 06, 2023 — 10:09 am EDT

Written by Rachna Uppal and Yousef Saba for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's overall gross domestic product growth is likely to be lower than the currently forecast 1.9% by the International Monetary Fund, but will remain in positive territory, the IMF's mission chief for the kingdom said on Wednesday.

Non-oil growth is expected to remain robust this year but overall growth will be revised downwards to reflect the latest extension to oil production cuts, Amine Mati told Reuters in an interview.

