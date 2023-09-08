Saudi Arabian auto rental firm Lumi prices IPO at top of range

By Hadeel Al Sayegh

DUBAI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Lumi on Friday set the price of its initial public offering (IPO) at the top of a range announced last week, reflecting strong appetite for Saudi flotations after the IPO window opened following a summer lull.

Lumi, one of the largest auto rental firms in the kingdom, said the price for its shares was set at 66 riyals, giving the company a valuation of 3.63 billion riyals ($967.8 million).

The company is set to raise 1.089 billion riyals for its offering, which consists of a sale of 16.5 million shares, equivalent to 30% of its issued share capital.

Last week, Lumi disclosed a price range between 62 riyals and 66 riyals per share the IPO.

Lumi said the institutional book-building process generated an order book of about 102.9 billion riyals and was 94.5-times oversubscribed.

Lumi is a wholly owned unit of Seera, a Saudi travel company formerly known as Al Tayyar Travel Group 1810.SE.

The auto rental firm ranked itself as the third-biggest operator in the country with a market share of about 7%, based on its fleet size in 2021, according to its IPO prospectus.

The listing comes at a time where IPO activity in the Gulf is expected to pick up after a slow start last year, when Dubai's privatisation programme went quiet and Saudi Arabia had a slow start.

Companies in the region raised $21.9 billion through IPOs last year, more than half the total for the wider Europe, Middle East and Africa region, Dealogic data shows.

Companies in the Middle East raised $5.3 billion in the first half of this year, the most in 15 years, with the exception of 2022, which was an exceptional year for IPOs.

Twenty-three stock market debuts were recording during the first half of 2023, more than any other first-half total since 2008.

($1 = 3.7507 riyals)

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Stephen Coates)

