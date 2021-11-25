Saudi Arabia working on 160 privatisations, says finance minister

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AHMED YOSRI

Saudi Arabia is working on 160 privatisations and intends to announce more next year, Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said on Thursday.

LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia is working on 160 privatisations and intends to announce more next year, Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said on Thursday.

Speaking at a financial forum in Riyadh, he said plans to privatise assets in the education and logistics sectors were ongoing.

Earlier this year Saudi Arabia suspended the privatisation of the Ras Al Khair desalination and power plant, one of a number of state assets the government aimed to sell to reduce pressure on capital spending and diversify revenues away from oil.

(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi Writing by Davide Barbuscia Editing by David Goodman )

((Davide.Barbuscia@thomsonreuters.com; +971522604297; Reuters Messaging: davide.barbuscia.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More