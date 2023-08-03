News & Insights

Saudi Arabia will extend voluntary oil cut of 1 mln bpd to include September - SPA

August 03, 2023 — 08:52 am EDT

Written by Ahmed Elimam for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia will extend a voluntary oil output cut of one million barrels per day for another month to include September, the state news agency SPA said on Thursday.

The agency cited an official source at the ministry of energy as saying the cut can be "extended or extended and deepened".

