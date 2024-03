DUBAI, March 7 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has transferred 8% of state oil giant Aramco's 2222.SE total shares to a portfolio owned by the country's sovereign wealth fund PIF, state news agency SPA reported on Thursday.

