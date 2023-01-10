Saudi Arabia to tap market for 3-tranche dollar bond

Adds detail, use of proceeds

DUBAI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia plans to issue a three-tranche dollar-denominated bond on Tuesday, a document reviewed by Reuters showed, taking advantage of a window of opportunity to issue amid strong investor appetite for Gulf credits.

The kingdom plans to issue bonds in five, 10.5 and 30 year tenors, for general domestic budgetary purposes, according to the document.

Initial price guidance was given at around 140 basis points (bps) over U.S. Treasuries (UST) for the five-year maturity, around 170 bps over UST for the 10.5 year part, and around 210 bps over UST for the 30-year tranche.

Finance Minister Mohammed Al Jadaan said in December that Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, will continue to access global debt markets opportunistically as part of its debt liability management strategy.

The kingdom sold $5 billion in Islamic and conventional bonds in October amid strong investor demand.

BNP Paribas BNPP.PA, Citi C.N, Goldman Sachs International GS.N, J.P. Morgan JPM.N and Standard Chartered Bank STAN.L are mandated global coordinators and joint bookrunners on the latest deal.

Saudi's SNB Capital is passive joint lead manager and bookrunner.

Several Gulf issuers have taken advantage of improved market sentiment to tap debt markets so far this year, attracting solid order books.

(Reporting by Rachna Uppal in Dubai and Yoruk Bahceli in London; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((rachna.uppal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.