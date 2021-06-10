Saudi Arabia to supply full July crude oil volumes to buyers in Asia -sources

Contributor
Shu Zhang Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AHMED JADALLAH

Saudi Arabia, the world's top crude oil exporter, will supply full volumes of July-loading crude to its Asian customers, five sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

SINGAPORE, June 11 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia, the world's top crude oil exporter, will supply full volumes of July-loading crude to its Asian customers, five sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

OPEC+ agreed in April to gradually ease oil output cuts from May to July and confirmed the decision at a meeting on June 1.

Reuters could not immediately reach the Saudi state energy company Saudi Aramco 2222.SE for comment.

(Reporting By Shu Zhang; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((shu.zhang@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3549; Reuters Messaging: Twitter @shuzhang4))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters