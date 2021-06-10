Saudi Arabia to supply full July crude oil volumes to buyers in Asia -sources

SINGAPORE, June 11 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia, the world's top crude oil exporter, will supply full volumes of July-loading crude to its Asian customers, five sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

OPEC+ agreed in April to gradually ease oil output cuts from May to July and confirmed the decision at a meeting on June 1.

Reuters could not immediately reach the Saudi state energy company Saudi Aramco 2222.SE for comment.

(Reporting By Shu Zhang; Editing by Tom Hogue)

