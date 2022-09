Sept 24 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia will invest 40 billion riyals ($10.6 billion) in developing local infrastructure projects in 11 cities, state TV reported on Saturday citing the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing.

($1 = 3.7620 riyals)

