Saudi Arabia to hire Goldman, Citi, HSBC for Aramco share sale - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

February 08, 2024 — 09:17 am EST

Written by Harshita Meenaktshi for Reuters ->

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia is set to hire Citigroup Inc C.N, Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N and HSBC Holdings Plc HSBA.L for a secondary share sale in Saudi Aramco 2222.SE, a deal that would raise about $20 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The state oil company is also in talks with other banks as it pulls together a roster of advisers, the report said, adding that the offer may come in the next few weeks.

Aramco did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Harshita Meenaktshi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((HarshitaMeenaktshi.R@thomsonreuters.com;))

