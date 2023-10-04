News & Insights

Saudi Arabia to continue the voluntary cut of one million bpd for Nov. and until year end

October 04, 2023 — 04:02 am EDT

Written by Clauda Tanios for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia will continue with its voluntary output cut of one million barrels per day (bpd) for the month of November and until the end of December 2023.

The ministry of energy made its statement on the official Saudi news agency on Wednesday.

