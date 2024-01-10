Saudi Arabia takes climate change issues seriously, energy minister says

RIYADH, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia is taking climate change issues seriously and is taking the lead, Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman said at an industry event on Wednesday.

"We as a country, we are no longer called a leading oil-producing country ... we would like to be called an energy producing country, all kinds of energy," he said.

(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi in Riyadh, Maha El Dahan and Nayera Abdallah in Dubai; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Alison Williams)

