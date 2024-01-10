News & Insights

Saudi Arabia takes climate change issues seriously, energy minister says

January 10, 2024 — 03:02 am EST

Written by Aziz El Yaakoubi, Maha El Dahan, Nayera Abdallah for Reuters ->

RIYADH, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia is taking climate change issues seriously and is taking the lead, Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman said at an industry event on Wednesday.

"We as a country, we are no longer called a leading oil-producing country ... we would like to be called an energy producing country, all kinds of energy," he said.

