Saudi Arabia suspends praying in the Two Holy Mosques for Ramadan -Tweet

Credit: REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO, April 20 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia extended on Monday the suspension of praying in the Grand Mosque and Prophet's Mosque during the fasting month of Ramadan to stem the spread of the coronavirus, the Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques' Affairs said on Twitter.

The two mosques, which are considered the holiest places in Islam, will have Ramadan prayers but without worshippers as a precautionary measure and to intensify disinfection operations, the presidency added on Twitter.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Samar Hassan; editing by Grant McCool)

