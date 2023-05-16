News & Insights

Saudi Arabia studying another Aramco stock offering -Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

May 16, 2023 — 09:35 am EDT

Written by Anusha S for Reuters ->

May 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's plans for another multibillion-dollar Aramco 2222.SE stock offering are gaining momentum, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The Saudi state remains Aramco's biggest shareholder, with 90.18% of the world's biggest oil company, and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said in 2021 that more shares could be sold.

Aramco listed on the Saudi bourse in late 2019, raising $25.6 billion in the IPO and later sold more shares under a "greenshoe option" to raise the total to $29.4 billion.

Saudi Arabia has been working with several advisers to study the feasibility of a follow-on offering on the Riyadh exchange, the report said.

Aramco, whose IPO was seen as a pillar of an economic diversification plan aimed at attracting foreign investment, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), holds a 4% stake in Aramco and another 4% is held by a unit of PIF.

