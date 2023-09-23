News & Insights

Saudi Arabia stresses importance of cooperation with OPEC+

Credit: REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

September 23, 2023 — 03:24 pm EDT

Written by Enas Alashray for Reuters ->

CAIRO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia stressed the importance of collective cooperation with OPEC+ for the stability of global oil markets, the kingdom's foreign minister said on Saturday in his speech to the United Nations General Assembly.

"The kingdom is keen on maintaining the stability, reliability, sustainability and security of oil markets," Prince Faisal bin Farhan added.

(Reporting by Enas Alashray; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.