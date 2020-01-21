Saudi Arabia starts selling triple-tranche dollar bonds

Saudi Arabia started marketing on Tuesday U.S. dollar denominated bonds split into tranches of seven, 12 and 35 years, a document showed, as the kingdom taps international investors as part of plans to raise $32 billion worth of debt this year.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.