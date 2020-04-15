Saudi Arabia starts selling three-part dollar bonds - document

DUBAI, April 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia started marketing on Wednesday a three-part dollar bond deal with maturities of five and half, 10 and a half, and 40 years, a document showed.

The kingdom, acting through the ministry of finance, is marketing the five-and-a-half-year notes at around 315 basis points (bps) over U.S. Treasuries, the 10-and-a-half-year bonds at around 325 bps over, and the 40-year notes at around 5.15%.

Citi, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Bank of China, Mizuho, MUFG, SMBC and Samba Capital have been hired to arrange the debt sale, which will be concluded later on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the Saudi ministry of finance did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

