Saudi Arabia signs MoUs with IBM, Alibaba and Huawei on AI

Contributor
Yousef Saba Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AHMED YOSRI

Oct 22 (Reuters) - The Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence on Thursday signed three memorandums of understanding with IBM IBM.N, Alibaba BABA.N and Huawei at a summit in the kingdom, state news agency SPA said.

SPA did not disclose details on the agreements.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; editing by Jason Neely)

