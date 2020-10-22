Saudi Arabia signs MoUs with IBM, Alibaba and Huawei on AI

Oct 22 (Reuters) - The Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence on Thursday signed three memorandums of understanding with IBM IBM.N, Alibaba BABA.N and Huawei at a summit in the kingdom, state news agency SPA said.

SPA did not disclose details on the agreements.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; editing by Jason Neely)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.