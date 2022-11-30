Saudi Arabia signs MOU with Spanish company to build combat ships -news agency statement

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's defence ministry signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Spanish state-owned Navantia company on Wednesday to build combat ships for the Saudi Navy, the Saudi state news agency said in statement.

The agreement aimed to fully localize shipbuilding, integrating combat systems and maintaining ships' operations in the kingdom, according to the statement.

(Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz and Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Tom Hogue)

