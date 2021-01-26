Saudi Arabia sets yield for dual-tranche bonds, orders top $22 bln - document

DUBAI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has set the yield for a dual-tranche U.S. dollar-denominated bond offering at 130 basis points over 10-year U.S. Treasuries for the 12-year tranche and 3.45% for the 40-year tranche, a document showed on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia received more than $13 billion in orders for the 12-year tranche and over $9 billion in orders for the 40-year paper, according to the document from one of the banks on the deal, which is expected to close on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.