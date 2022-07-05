Saudi Arabia sets Aug crude prices to Asia at near-record high - sources

SINGAPORE, July 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, raised August crude oil prices for Asian buyers to near record levels amid tight supply and robust demand.

The official selling price (OSP) for August-loading Arab Light to Asia was raised by $2.80 a barrel from July to $9.30 a barrel over Oman/Dubai quotes, people familiar with the matter said, close to the record high premium of $9.35 per barrel hit in May.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; writing by Muyu Xu; editing by Jason Neely)

