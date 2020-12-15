Saudi Arabia set to spend 990 bln riyals with 2021 budget

Adds details

DUBAI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia announced a 990 billion riyal ($263.91 billion) budget for 2021 on Tuesday, around 7% less than estimated for this year, seeking to tame a huge deficit caused by lower oil revenues and extra spending needed to tackle the coronavirus crisis.

The world's biggest oil exporter expects to post a deficit of 298 billion riyals this year, or 12% of gross domestic product (GDP), and 141 billion riyals or 4.9% of GDP next year, according to a budget statement.

The Saudi finance ministry said the budget aimed to provide assurance about the government's ability to manage the crisis and gradually restore economic growth.

"The budget also reflects the ability to adopt appropriate policies to balance between growth, economic stability and fiscal sustainability in the medium and long term," it said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia expects the economy to shrink by 3.7% this year but to swing back to a 3.2% growth next year.

Brent crude oil prices have rebounded since plunging to a more than 20-year low in April, but at around $50 per barrel LCOc1 they are significantly below the $67.9 per barrel that Saudi Arabia would need to balance its budget next year, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Saudi Arabia tripled a value-added tax in July to 15% to boost state coffers and offset the drop in oil revenues.

This year revenues are estimated at 770 billion riyals and 849 billion riyals next year, the budget statement said.

For 2020, it estimated oil revenues at 412 billion riyals after budgeting 513 billion riyals and estimated non-oil revenues at 358 billion riyals after budgeting 320 billion riyals.

($1 = 3.7513 riyals)

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad, Yousef Saba, Saeed Azhar, Raya Jalabi, Davide Barbuscia)

((Davide.Barbuscia@thomsonreuters.com; +971522604297; Reuters Messaging: davide.barbuscia.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.