News & Insights

Saudi Arabia sends Pakistan $2 bln in financial support

Credit: REUTERS/AHMED YOSRI

July 11, 2023 — 03:10 am EDT

Written by Asif Shahzad for Reuters ->

Adds details, background from paragraph 3

ISLAMABAD, July 11 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has sent $2 billion to Pakistan's central bank, the South Asian nation's finance minister said on Tuesday, another boost for its ailing economy after an IMF bailout.

"I thank Saudi Arabia on behalf of the prime minister and army chief," Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said in a recorded video statement.

Saudi Arabia pledged the money and then waited for the aid package from the International Monetary Fund to go ahead before depositing it with the State Bank of Pakistan.

The financial support will help to shore up the central bank's depleted foreign exchange reserves, which had dipped to cover barely a month of controlled imports.

Islamabad secured a last-gasp $3 billion IMF bailout on the last day of June.

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Writing by Sakshi Dayal; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Sakshi.Dayal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.