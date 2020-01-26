Saudi Arabia says watching oil market closely regarding China virus

Saudi Arabia is closely monitoring developments in global oil markets resulting from “gloomy expectations” regarding the possible impact of the coronavirus on the Chinese and global economy, as well as on the oil market's fundamentals, its energy minister said on Monday.
