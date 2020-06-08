US Markets

Saudi Arabia says voluntary oil cuts were for June only

Contributor
OPEC team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Angus Mordant

Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies are not planning to extend voluntary cuts in oil output into July as they were for June only, Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told a news conference on Monday. nS8N28P01D

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies are not planning to extend voluntary cuts in oil output into July as they were for June only, Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told a news conference on Monday.

(Reporting by OPEC team; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Dmitri.Zhdannikov@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular