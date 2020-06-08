Saudi Arabia says voluntary oil cuts were for June only

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies are not planning to extend voluntary cuts in oil output into July as they were for June only, Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told a news conference on Monday.

