Saudi Arabia says funding requirement for 2022 to focus on debt refinancing

CAIRO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia expects its funding requirement for 2022 to focus on the debt refinancing of around 43 billion riyals ($11.46 billion) as public debt is estimated to remain at about 938 billion riyals by year-end, the kingdom's National Debt Management Centre said on Sunday.

The government may consider additional funding activities through available channels, either domestically or internationally throughout 2022, including debt capital markets and/or government alternative financing to fund opportunities that will promote economic growth, it added in a statement.

($1 = 3.7509 Saudi riyals)

