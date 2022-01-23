Saudi Arabia says funding requirement for 2022 to focus on debt refinancing

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AHMED YOSRI

Saudi Arabia expects its funding requirement for 2022 to focus on the debt refinancing of around 43 billion riyals ($11.46 billion) as public debt is estimated to remain at about 938 billion riyals by year-end, the kingdom's National Debt Management Centre said on Sunday.

CAIRO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia expects its funding requirement for 2022 to focus on the debt refinancing of around 43 billion riyals ($11.46 billion) as public debt is estimated to remain at about 938 billion riyals by year-end, the kingdom's National Debt Management Centre said on Sunday.

The government may consider additional funding activities through available channels, either domestically or internationally throughout 2022, including debt capital markets and/or government alternative financing to fund opportunities that will promote economic growth, it added in a statement.

($1 = 3.7509 Saudi riyals)

(Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy;)

((ahmad.elhamy@thomsonreuters.com; +201023399104; Reuters Messaging: ahmad.elhamy.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More