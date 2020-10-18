Saudi Arabia restructures top religious and advisory bodies

World Markets

Aziz El Yaakoubi Reuters
Samar Hassan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SAUDI PRESS AGENCY

DUBAI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's King Salman issued a series of orders on Sunday restructuring the kingdom's advisory Shura Council, the supreme court and the highest religious body.

The orders, carried on state media, appointed a new speaker and two deputies for the Shura Council, an influential advisory body which is due to start a new term this week. One of the deputies is a woman.

The king also ordered a "reformation" of the Council of Senior Scholars to be headed by Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz al-Sheikh, and appointed a new Supreme Court chief, Khaled bin Abdullah al-Luhaidan.

He also named Ghayhab Mohammed al-Ghayhab as a senior adviser to the royal court.

