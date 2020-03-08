Saudi Arabia reports four new coronavirus cases

CAIRO, March 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia reported four new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total of registered cases to 15, its health ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that new cases include 1 Saudi national, 2 Bahrainis and 1 American.

Earlier on Monday, Saudi Arabia suspended travel to nine countries for its citizens and residents amid coronavirus fears and suspended the entry of people from those countries or anyone who has been there in the past 14 days.

The nine countries are the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Lebanon, Syria, South Korea, Egypt, Italy and Iraq.

(Reporting by Hesham Abdul Khalek; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

