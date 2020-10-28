Saudi Arabia reports budget deficit of nearly $11 bln

Corrects day in first paragraph

DUBAI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia posted a 40.768 billion riyal ($10.87 billion) budget deficit in the third quarter this year, the ministry of finance said on Wednesday.

Revenue amounted to 215.577 billion riyals and expenditure at 256.345 billion riyals in the three months to the end of September, it said.

($1 = 3.7503 riyals)

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia Editing by David Goodman)

