Saudi Arabia receives two shipments of COVID-19 vaccines -state TV

Contributors
Yousef Saba Reuters
Marwa Rashad Reuters
Alaa Swilam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARL RECINE

Adding second shipment and vaccine type

DUBAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia received two shipments of COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday and will begin distributing the shots in the next three days, the health minister and state TV said on Wednesday.

Tawfiq al-Rabiah asked citizens and residents to register to receive the vaccine and reiterated that the vaccine would be free to all in the country.

He did not specify how many shots had been received nor which vaccine it was. Last week, Saudi health authorities registered the Pfizer-BioNTech PFE.N, 22UAy.DECOVID-19 vaccine for import and use in the country.

Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV reported later on Wednesday that the vaccine the kingdom has received is the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba and Marwa Rashad and Alaa Swilam Editing by Alistair Bell)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204))

    Most Popular