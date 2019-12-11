Saudi Arabia ready to issue new international bonds as soon as January

By Davide Barbuscia

DUBAI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia might issue new international bonds as soon as January, as part of plans to raise $32 billion worth of debt next year, a senior finance ministry official told Reuters.

The kingdom has been borrowing extensively over the past few years, locally and internationally, to tap new revenue channels in an era of lower oil prices.

"We are very much ready, as early as the first of January, to issue our international bonds subject to market conditions of demand and supply," Fahad al-Saif, who heads the kingdom's debt management office (DMO), said in an interview.

Of the total debt plans, almost $12 billion will be to refinance existing local debt, and will be done locally, Saif said.

That leaves around $20 billion-worth of new debt that Riyadh plans to raise in the local and international markets, with the international debt accounting for 45% of the fundraising plans.

"We're assuming between 30 billion riyals and 35 billion riyals is going to be the international part of our issuance for the year," Saif said.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((Davide.Barbuscia@thomsonreuters.com; +971522604297; Reuters Messaging: davide.barbuscia.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.