Saudi Arabia raises Nov Arab Light crude price for Asia

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia has raised the flagship Arab Light crude oil to Asian customers in November for a fifth month, after the kingdom reaffirmed its voluntary supply cut.

State-owned Saudi Aramco increased the official selling prices (OSP) for November-loading Arab Light to Asia by 40 cents a barrel from October to $4 a barrel over Oman/Dubai quotes, according to people familiar with the matter on Thursday.

The price hike is in line with the market expectations of an increase of about 45 cents, and has pushed the price for the medium sour crude to its highest level this year.

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday announced that it will continue with its voluntary output cut of one million barrels per day (bpd) for November and until the end of December 2023.

Saudi Aramco also raised the price for Extra Light crude to Asia by 50 cents in November to $3.35 a barrel over Oman/Dubai quotes, mirroring the strengthening of prices for light sour grades in the spot market, while keeping the OSPs for Arab Medium and Arab Heavy unchanged.

