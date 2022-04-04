Saudi Arabia raises May Arab Light crude prices to Asia to record levels

April 4 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's state oil producer Aramco 2222.SE raised its May official selling price (OSP) to Asia for its flagship Arab Light crude to $9.35 a barrel versus Oman/Dubai crude, according to pricing document seen by Reuters.

The OSP for May is the grade's highest premium ever.

(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

