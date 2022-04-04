Saudi Arabia raises May Arab Light crude prices to Asia to record levels

US Markets

Saudi Arabia's state oil producer Aramco raised its May official selling price (OSP) to Asia for its flagship Arab Light crude to $9.35 a barrel versus Oman/Dubai crude, according to pricing document seen by Reuters.

The OSP for May is the grade's highest premium ever.

