Saudi Arabia raises June Arab light crude price to Asia

DUBAI, May 7 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's state oil giant Aramco has raised the June price for its Arab light crude oil to Asia by $1.40 a barrel from May, setting it at a discount of $5.90 to the Oman/Dubai average, according to a document seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The rise in the crude oil official prices (OSPs) to Asia are not in line with market expectations. Asian refiners were expecting Saudi Arabia to cut the prices of its crude for a fourth straight month in June after Middle East benchmarks slumped on poor refining margins as the coronavirus pandemic slammed demand, according to a Reuters survey.

OPEC and allies led by Russia, a group know as OPEC+, agreed last month to a record cut in output starting in May to prop up oil prices.

Aramco has raised the June OSP of its Arab light crude oil to the United States, setting it at a premium of $0.75 per barrel versus ASCI, up $1.50 a barrel from May.

It also increased its OSP for Arab light crude oil to Northwestern Europe by $6.55 a barrel, setting it at a discount of $3.70 per barrel to ICE Brent.

Saudi crude OSPs set the trend for Iranian, Kuwaiti and Iraqi prices, affecting more than 12 million bpd of crude bound for Asia.

The tables below show the full free on board (FOB) prices for April in U.S. dollars.

Saudi term crude supplies to the United States are priced as a differential to the ASCI.

UNITED STATES

JUNE MAY CHANGE

EXTRA LIGHT +1.40 +0.40 +1.00

LIGHT +0.75 -0.75 +1.50

MEDIUM +0.05 -1.55 +1.60

HEAVY -0.30 -2.10 +1.80

Prices at Ras Tanura destined for Northwest Europe are set against ICE Brent:

NW EUROPE

JUNE MAY CHANGE

EXTRA LIGHT -3.10 -8.90 +5.80

LIGHT -3.70 -10.25 +6.55

MEDIUM -4.20 -10.60 +6.40

HEAVY -4.40 -11.00 +6.60

Saudi term crude supplies to Asia are priced as a differential to the Oman/Dubai average:

ASIA

JUNE MAY CHANGE

SUPER LIGHT -5.65 -3.65 -2.00

EXTRA LIGHT -6.50 -7.40 +0.90

LIGHT -5.90 -7.30 +1.40

MEDIUM -5.70 -7.40 +1.70

HEAVY -5.70 -7.40 +1.70

Prices at Ras Tanura for Saudi oil destined for the Mediterranean are set against the ICE Brent:

MEDITERRANEAN

JUNE MAY CHANGE

EXTRA LIGHT -3.40 -10.30 +6.90

LIGHT -3.50 -10.30 +6.80

MEDIUM -3.90 -11.40 +7.50

HEAVY -4.20 -11.40 +7.20

