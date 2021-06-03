Saudi Arabia raises July crude oil official selling prices for Asia

SINGAPORE, June 3 (Reuters) - Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia has raised the July official selling prices (OSPs) of most crude grades it sells to Asia, a pricing document showed on Thursday.

It set the July OSP for the flagship Arab light crude at $1.90 a barrel above the Oman/Dubai average for Asia, up 20 cents from June.

Saudi term crude supplies to Asia are priced as a differential to the Oman/Dubai average:

ASIA

JUNE JULY CHANGE

SUPER LIGHT +2.35 +2.85 +0.50

EXTRA LIGHT +1.50 +1.90 +0.40

LIGHT +1.70 +1.90 +0.20

MEDIUM +1.25 +1.35 +0.10

HEAVY +0.50 +0.40 -0.10

(Reporting by Shu Zhang Editing by David Goodman )

