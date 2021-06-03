Saudi Arabia raises July crude oil official selling prices for Asia

Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia has raised the July official selling prices (OSPs) of most crude grades it sells to Asia, a pricing document showed on Thursday.

It set the July OSP for the flagship Arab light crude at $1.90 a barrel above the Oman/Dubai average for Asia, up 20 cents from June.

Saudi term crude supplies to Asia are priced as a differential to the Oman/Dubai average:

ASIA

JUNE JULY CHANGE

SUPER LIGHT +2.35 +2.85 +0.50

EXTRA LIGHT +1.50 +1.90 +0.40

LIGHT +1.70 +1.90 +0.20

MEDIUM +1.25 +1.35 +0.10

HEAVY +0.50 +0.40 -0.10

