Saudi Arabia raises 5.755 bln riyals in local sukuk -statement

CAIRO, May 14 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has raised 5.755 billion riyals ($1.53 billion) in sukuk, or Islamic bonds, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

The first tranche of the sukuk issue is 3.8 billion riyals, and the total tranche size is 6.549 billion, maturing in 2025, a ministry statement said.

The second tranche has a size of 1.95 billion riyals, and a total tranche size of 10.296 billion, maturing in 2030.

