Saudi Arabia raises 5.755 bln riyals in local sukuk -statement

Contributor
Hesham Abdul Khalek Reuters
Published

Saudi Arabia has raised 5.755 billion riyals ($1.53 billion) in sukuk, or Islamic bonds, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

CAIRO, May 14 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has raised 5.755 billion riyals ($1.53 billion) in sukuk, or Islamic bonds, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

The first tranche of the sukuk issue is 3.8 billion riyals, and the total tranche size is 6.549 billion, maturing in 2025, a ministry statement said.

The second tranche has a size of 1.95 billion riyals, and a total tranche size of 10.296 billion, maturing in 2030.

(Reporting by Hesham Abdul Khalek Editing by Mark Heinrich)

((Hesham.AbdulKhalek@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More