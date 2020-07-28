World Markets

Saudi Arabia presents to Yemeni govt, STC resolution to implement Riyadh agreement

Contributors
Hesham Abdul Khalek Reuters
Raya Jalabi Reuters
Published

Saudi Arabia presented a resolution to accelerate implementation of the Riyadh agreement, the Saudi state news agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

CAIRO, July 29 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia presented a resolution to accelerate implementation of the Riyadh agreement, the Saudi state news agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement added that, under the resolution, the Southern Transitional Council will rescind self rule, implement the Riyadh agreement and appoint a governor for Aden, and Yemen's prime minister will form a government within 30 days from both northern and southern Yemen.

(Reporting by Hesham Abdul Khalek and Raya Jalabi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Hesham.AbdulKhalek@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular