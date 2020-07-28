Saudi Arabia presents to Yemeni govt, STC resolution to implement Riyadh agreement

CAIRO, July 29 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia presented a resolution to accelerate implementation of the Riyadh agreement, the Saudi state news agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement added that, under the resolution, the Southern Transitional Council will rescind self rule, implement the Riyadh agreement and appoint a governor for Aden, and Yemen's prime minister will form a government within 30 days from both northern and southern Yemen.

(Reporting by Hesham Abdul Khalek and Raya Jalabi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Hesham.AbdulKhalek@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.