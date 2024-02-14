News & Insights

Saudi Arabia posts 2023 budget deficit of 81 billion riyals

February 14, 2024 — 08:22 am EST

Written by Jana Choukeir, Nayera Abdallah, Ahmed Elimam, Rachna Uppal for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia in 2023 suffered a budget deficit of 80.946 billion riyals ($21.58 billion), the finance ministry reported on Wednesday.

It recorded 1.212 trillion riyals in revenue including oil revenue of 754.6 billion, while its expenditures totalled 1.293 trillion, the ministry said.

Saudi Arabia's fourth-quarter deficit was 36.995 billion riyals, the ministry added.

($1 = 3.7503 riyals)

