Saudi Arabia plans $100 bln renewables investment, says minister

RIYADH, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's energy minister on Monday said that the kingdom plans to invest 380 billion riyals ($101 billion) in renewable energy projects and a further 142 billion riyals in energy distribution through 2030.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al-Saud was speaking at a budget conference in Riyadh.

($1 = 3.7513 riyals)

