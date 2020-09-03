Saudi Arabia Pitches Blockchain-Based Business Passport to Boost Trade Finance

Saudi Arabian business leaders think they have a solution to trade finance woes caused by COVID-19: a blockchain-based business passport to cut through red tape.

This âGlobal Value Chainâ (GVC) passport would allow firms already following their host countryâs financial rulebook to tout their credentials elsewhere, easing trade and increasing financial access globally, according to the Saudisâ Wednesday proposal before a group of G20 business leaders, developed in partnership with the OECD.

Blockchain technology would provide the GVC Passport a distributed, trusted, real-time source for global regulators to verify businessâ accreditation claims, according to the Saudisâ accompanying white paper.

The result: a more efficient financial system with firms â especially small and midsize ones that normally lack a global presence âÂ cut free from repetitive, redundant, cross-border regulatory burdens, the Saudis said.

âSMEs represent 90% of businesses and 50% of employment worldwide, and therefore hugely impacted by the events of the past nine months. Adoption of this policy initiative will help SMEs in the recovery phase,â said B20 Chair Yousef Al-Benyan in a press statement.

Saudis pitched their GVC Passport to global business leaders at a Wednesday B20 summit. They noted that it is a long-term proposal only possible with close international support, so they asked the business community and the G20 to get on board.

