Saudi Arabia Pitches Blockchain-Based Business Passport to Boost Trade Finance
Saudi Arabian business leaders think they have a solution to trade finance woes caused by COVID-19: a blockchain-based business passport to cut through red tape.
- This âGlobal Value Chainâ (GVC) passport would allow firms already following their host countryâs financial rulebook to tout their credentials elsewhere, easing trade and increasing financial access globally, according to the Saudisâ Wednesday proposal before a group of G20 business leaders, developed in partnership with the OECD.
- Blockchain technology would provide the GVC Passport a distributed, trusted, real-time source for global regulators to verify businessâ accreditation claims, according to the Saudisâ accompanying white paper.
- The result: a more efficient financial system with firms â especially small and midsize ones that normally lack a global presence âÂ cut free from repetitive, redundant, cross-border regulatory burdens, the Saudis said.
- âSMEs represent 90% of businesses and 50% of employment worldwide, and therefore hugely impacted by the events of the past nine months. Adoption of this policy initiative will help SMEs in the recovery phase,â said B20 Chair Yousef Al-Benyan in a press statement.
- Saudis pitched their GVC Passport to global business leaders at a Wednesday B20 summit. They noted that it is a long-term proposal only possible with close international support, so they asked the business community and the G20 to get on board.
