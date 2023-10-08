News & Insights

World Markets

Saudi Arabia, other Arab states reaffirm commitment to voluntary oil production adjustments

Credit: REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

October 08, 2023 — 02:49 pm EDT

Written by Hatem Maher for Reuters ->

Adds details, background

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates reaffirmed their commitment to "collective and individual voluntary adjustments" to oil production, the Saudi state news agency said on Sunday.

The oil ministers of the six countries met on the sidelines of the U.N. MENA climate week event in Riyadh on Sunday.

"Furthermore, the ministers reiterated the willingness of the Declaration of Cooperation (DoC) countries to take additional measures at any time in their continued efforts to support market stability, building on the strong cohesion of the OPEC plus," Saudi state news agency SPA said.

OPEC+ agreed in June to extend voluntary oil cuts first introduced in April until the end of 2024. Additional voluntary cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia extend to the end of 2023 and are subject to monthly review.

Ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, known as OPEC+, on Wednesday made no changes to the group's oil output policy, after Saudi Arabia and Russia said they would keep voluntary supply cuts in place to support the market.

(Reporting by Hatem Maher Editing by Ros Russell)

((Hatem.Maher@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.