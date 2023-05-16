News & Insights

Saudi Arabia moves closer to another Aramco stock offering -Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

May 16, 2023 — 08:07 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

May 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's plans for another multibillion-dollar Aramco 2222.SE stock offering are gaining momentum, Bloomberg news reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Saudi Arabia has been working with several advisers to study the feasibility of a follow-on offering on the Riyadh exchange, the report said.

(Reporting by Anusha S in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman )

((Anusha.S@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.