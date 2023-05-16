Saudi Arabia moves closer to another Aramco stock offering -Bloomberg News

May 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's plans for another multibillion-dollar Aramco 2222.SE stock offering are gaining momentum, Bloomberg news reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Saudi Arabia has been working with several advisers to study the feasibility of a follow-on offering on the Riyadh exchange, the report said.

(Reporting by Anusha S in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman )

((Anusha.S@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.