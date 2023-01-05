Saudi Arabia lowers February Arab Light crude prices to Asia - source

Adds table

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia lowered the February official selling prices (OSPs) for the flagship Arab light crude it sells to Asia to plus $1.80 a barrel versus the Oman/Dubai average, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The price is $1.45 a barrel less than the January OSP.

Below are Saudi prices for February 2023 to Asia (in $/bbl against the Oman/Dubai average):

FEB

JAN

CHANGE

Arab Super Light

+4.95

+7.35

-2.40

Arab Extra Light

+3.55

+6.45

-2.90

Arab Light

+1.80

+3.25

-1.45

Arab Medium

+1.10

+2.10

-1.00

Arab Heavy

-2.25

-1.25

-1.00

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Jon Boyle and Mark Potter)

