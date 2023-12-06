Saudi Arabia lowers Arab Light crude price to Asia

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia has lowered prices for the flagship Arab light crude it sells to Asia in January for the first time in seven months, to $3.50 a barrel above the Oman/Dubai average, Aramco 2222.SE said on Wednesday.

