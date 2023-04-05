Saudi Arabia lifts May Arab Light crude prices for Asia for 3rd month - sources

SINGAPORE, April 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, raised the prices of its flagship crude for Asian buyers for the third straight month, after major oil producers announced additional output cuts.

The official selling price (OSP) for May-loading Arab Light to Asia was raised by 30 cents a barrel from April to $2.80 a barrel over Oman/Dubai quotes, people familiar with the matter said.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu; Editing by Jan Harvey)

