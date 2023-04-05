US Markets

Saudi Arabia lifts May Arab Light crude prices for Asia for 3rd month - sources

Credit: REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

April 05, 2023 — 10:44 am EDT

Written by Muyu Xu for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, April 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, raised the prices of its flagship crude for Asian buyers for the third straight month, after major oil producers announced additional output cuts.

The official selling price (OSP) for May-loading Arab Light to Asia was raised by 30 cents a barrel from April to $2.80 a barrel over Oman/Dubai quotes, people familiar with the matter said.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((muyu.xu@thomsonreuters.com; +65 9829 1075;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.