Saudi Arabia leaves November Arab Light crude OSP to Asia unchanged

By Florence Tan

SINGAPORE, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco 2222.SE on Thursday kept the November official selling price (OSP) for its Arab Light grade for Asian customers unchanged from October, against expectations of a small price hike.

The move took traders by surprise as the world's top exporter had been expected to track gains in Middle East price benchmarks last month.

Traders have been bracing for possibly larger price hikes following Wednesday's agreement by OPEC+ oil producers - which include members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia - to slash output by 2 million barrels per day.

One refining source said the producer may have kept prices unchanged because refining margins in Asia have dropped. Other sources said Saudi Aramco may be keeping supplies to Asia steady to maintain its market share in the region.

The November OSP for Arab Light to Asia was set at a premium of $5.85 a barrel to the Oman/Dubai average.

The producer also kept the November OSP for Super Light crude unchanged while trimming the price for Arab Extra Light crude by 10 cents.

It raised prices for Arab Medium and Arab Heavy crude in November by 25 cents from the previous month.

Saudi Arabia lowered its Arab Light OSP to northwest Europe to $0.90 a barrel against ICE Brent for November, while raising it to the United States to $6.35 versus ASCI.

Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Wednesday the real supply cut stemming from the OPEC+ agreement would amount to about 1 million to 1.1 million bpd in a response to rising global interest rates and a weakening world economy.

Analysts expected Saudi Arabia to account for a big share of the production cuts.

Saudi term crude supplies to Asia are priced as a differential to the Oman/Dubai average:

October

November

Change

Super Light

+9.15

+9.15

0.00

Extra Light

+6.45

+6.35

-0.10

Light

+5.85

+5.85

0.00

Medium

+3.75

+4.00

+0.25

Heavy

+2.20

+2.45

+0.25

Prices at Ras Tanura destined for Northwest Europe are set against ICE Brent:

October

November

Change

Extra Light

+4.50

+2.70

-1.80

Light

+2.70

+0.90

-1.80

Medium

+0.20

-1.30

-1.50

Heavy

-4.20

-5.70

-1.50

Prices at Ras Tanura destined for United States are set against ASCI:

October

November

Change

Extra Light

+8.00

+8.20

+0.20

Light

+6.15

+6.35

+0.20

Medium

+5.95

+6.15

+0.20

Heavy

+5.50

+5.70

+0.20

Prices at Ras Tanura for Saudi oil destined for the Mediterranean are set against ICE Brent:

October

November

Change

Extra Light

+4.80

+3.00

-1.80

Light

+2.70

+0.90

-1.80

Medium

+0.30

-1.20

-1.50

Heavy

-4.40

-5.90

-1.50

(Reporting by Florence Tan, additional reporting by Swati Verma; editing by David Goodman, Jason Neely and Kim Coghill)

